WILLIAM C. YOUNG


1946 - 2020
William "Cappy" Casper Young, 73 of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born July 4, 1946 in Petersburg, Va to the late Ronald and Evelyn Beasley Young. William is survived by his wife of more than 43 years, Janet L. Young; three daughters, Melissa Ann Stigall (Eddie), Candace Marie Tedder, and Evelyn "Edy" Young; one very special granddaughter, whom he raised, Ashley Young Barber (Mark); many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren including the apple of his eye Annalyce Rexroad; brother Ronald G. Young, Jr.; sister Eatrice Hickam; and numerous nieces and nephews. William retired, after more than 20 years, from Food Lion Distribution Centers as a forklift operator. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to at stjude.org/donate. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
