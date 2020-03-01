|
William Collins Adkins, of Chesterfield, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was 93.
William was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Isabel Robertson Adkins; his parents, Carl Edward and Maude Elizabeth Moody Adkins; his sister, Lillian Adkins Jernigan; and his brothers, Carl Edward Adkins, Jr. and Thomas Wade Adkins. He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Adkins Crockett and Carla Adkins Park Houk (Stan); his granddaughters, Mary Katherine Crockett and Rebecca Crockett Taveras (Dionis); his great-granddaughter, Harper Isabel Taveras; his sister, Margaret Adkins Tatum; and a large extended family and many dear friends.
Born on June 1, 1926 in Petersburg, Virginia, William served in the United States Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged in April 1946. He married Isabel, the love of his life, on March 15, 1947. Theirs was a love story that inspired all who witnessed them together, their marriage a shining example of constant, selfless devotion. He has missed her every day for nearly 11 years, and despite our tremendous grief at his sudden loss, our family is comforted that they are reunited at last. As the gentle patriarch of our family, William spent his life watching over his girls-Wanda, Carla, Katherine, Becca, and, most recently, a little great-granddaughter named after his own Isabel-with a quiet but fierce devotion. It was a profound blessing to be loved by him.
William also loved Glenn Miller and Boots Randolph, Orioles baseball and Virginia Tech football, big chocolate milkshakes, and especially family vacations together visiting Chincoteague and Maryland's Eastern Shore. Words cannot describe the void that he leaves behind, and how much we will miss him until we meet again. Give Mom/G-Ma a kiss from all of us.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service celebrating William's life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., and burial on the family square at Blandford Cemetery will follow. Family and friends are then invited to gather for a reception at Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, where William was a lifelong member. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020