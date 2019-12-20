|
WILLIAM D. BRUCE
William "Bill" David Bruce, 77, of Hopewell passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Covington, VA, to the late Charles and Madge Bruce and was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tammy Bruce Feagans. Bill was a graduate of Covington high school and worked at Virginia American Water Company for 37 years. He also played football for the Covington Cougars and once a cougar, always a cougar. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, but his special interest was Jeff Gordon and that Dupont Automotive finishes 24 Car. Bill will be remembered as a devoted husband, daddy, loving grandfather and uncle. He loved music, singing and was everybody's "Mr Fix It".
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Bruce; grandchildren, Andrew (Liz) and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Bronx, Hudson, Kaden and Maddie; twin sister, Carol Deeds; and a special niece and nephew, Penny Lane and Danny Deeds. As well as a multitude of friends. He is also survived by Kaden and Maddie's mother, Alyssa. Special thanks to their friends and neighbors who were always there to lend a helping hand.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 4:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow. Interment will be at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Alleghany Memorial Park, 7008 Winterberry Ave Covington, VA 24426. Donations may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019