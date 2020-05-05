|
|
William "Bill" Gale Mahoney, 63, of Prince George, VA passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Chambley, France he was the son of the late James Monroe and Madeleine Routier Mahoney; and was also preceded in death by his brother, James "Jimmy" Paul Mahoney. Mr. Mahoney was a United States Navy veteran and had retired from Honeywell (Advansix) after 35 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa C. Mahoney; two daughters, Melissa Pascale Mahoney and Jessica Michelle Mahoney; and two grandchildren, Madison and Hunter Mahoney.
A private funeral service will be held at Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of William Mahoney.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2020