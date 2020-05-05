Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Appomattox Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM GALE "BILL" MAHONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM GALE "BILL" MAHONEY Obituary
William "Bill" Gale Mahoney, 63, of Prince George, VA passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Chambley, France he was the son of the late James Monroe and Madeleine Routier Mahoney; and was also preceded in death by his brother, James "Jimmy" Paul Mahoney. Mr. Mahoney was a United States Navy veteran and had retired from Honeywell (Advansix) after 35 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa C. Mahoney; two daughters, Melissa Pascale Mahoney and Jessica Michelle Mahoney; and two grandchildren, Madison and Hunter Mahoney.
A private funeral service will be held at Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of William Mahoney.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -