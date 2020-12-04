1/1
WILLIAM H. ELLSWORTH JR.
A funeral service for Mr. William Henry Ellsworth, Jr., 63, of 2241 Warren Street, Petersburg, VA who passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his residence, will be held on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home, Petersburg, with the pastor, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., officiating. Burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 4, 2020.
