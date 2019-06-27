SFC (RET) William H. Mason Jr. of the United States Army entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lexington Court Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Henrico. He was born on February 27, 1924, in Petersburg, VA, to the late William and Mamie Mason.



William was a graduate of I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, VA. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching boxing.



He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and during his military career, he served in World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War. He retired after 29 years of service as 1st Sgt. of the U.S. Army. After his military career, he worked for the Petersburg Sheriff's Department for 15 years as a Deputy Sheriff.



He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, the Fraternal Order of Police, member of the Portsmouth Sports Fisherman Club, American Legion and Military Retirees Club.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine White Mason, and his daughter, Shirley Nelson Mason.



William leaves to cherish his fond and precious memories: his sons, Llewellyn Mason (Deanne), William H. Mason, III (Georgia), Garry Mason (Lucille), Wayne Mason (Carolyn), Glenn Mason and Alfred Mason; daughters, Juanita Cameron (Charles Sr.), Paula Woodson (Jeffrey); twenty-nine grandchildren; forty-seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to include, his devoted cousin, Kate Otelia Robinson and devoted neighbor, Bernice Player.



Homegoing services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, pastor will officiate. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Family visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the chapel of Bland and Trucker Funeral Homes.



Published in The Progress-Index on June 27, 2019