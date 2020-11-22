1/1
WILLIAM H. ROBERTSON
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Mr. William Henry Robertson gained his wings to fly home o be with the Lord. He got ill and could not fight the fight, so he heard the calling of the Lord saying come on home at MCV Hospital with his family by his side.

William was born on May 19, 1948 to the late Lois Jones Robertson and William Dolly Robertson. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and sister.

He leaves to cherish his memories his dedicated and devoted wife of 42 years, Mary Hines Robertson of Emporia, VA; one devoted daughter, Tanisha Hines Robertson, who he loved very dearly and son-in-law Anthony of Newport News, VA, another daughter, Erica Robertson of Newark, NJ; one step-daughter, Tamara L. Hines of Waco, TX; two sisters Rosa Chandler (Douglas) of Emporia, VA and one devoted sister Doresa Jones of Emporia, VA; four brothers, Chandler O. Jones of Hampton, VA, John Jasper Robertson of Newport News, VA, Joseph Cephas Robertson of Charlotte, NC and Ronald Ray Robertson (Eva) of Newport News, VA; one special devoted niece, Linda Faye Peebles (Andy) of Emporia, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside Celebration will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Road, Waverly, VA.

Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave Waverly, VA

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Waverly Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peace Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
