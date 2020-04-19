|
Mr. William Henry Smith, affectionately known as "Chilly", age 78, of 10323 Reedy Branch Road, Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence.
William was a native of Amelia County, VA, but was a long-time resident of Chesterfield. He worked for W.T. Curd Asphalt Company for several years before declining in health.
He was the son of the late Ilene and Henry Lee Smith. He was also preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Dorothy Smith; one son, Antonio "Tony" Harris; one sister, Grace Ann Ward; two sisters-in-law, Alice Foster and Beatrice Mayfield; and one aunt, Dorothy Mae Johnson.
William leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Jessica Smith (Alexandra) of Chesterfield, VA, Beatrice Gidget Priest (Waun) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Ramona Mathews (Eddie) of Chesterfield, VA; three sons, Kerry L. Williams and Bryant Lewis both of Chesterfield, VA, and Bruce Lewis (Ann) of Petersburg, VA; fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Hilda Trent (Ollie), Barbara Mosby (Harvey) both of Chesterfield, VA, Laura Evans (Cecil) of Petersburg, VA, and Delois Cuspard (Herman) of Hopewell, VA; two brothers-in-law, Charlie Lewis (Mable) of Chesterfield, VA and Rite Lewis (Linda) of Petersburg, VA; four devoted friends, Ivan Jefferson, Mel Harris, Curtis Foster and Glenda Jenkins all of Chesterfield, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John 14:1-4 "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going." (Jesus' words)
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Lewis Family Cemetery, Chesterfield, VA.
