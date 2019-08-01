|
Mr. William Henry Steele of 607 Windham Street, Petersburg, VA., entered into peaceful rest on July 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 21, 1944, in Salisbury, NC. He was educated at Dunbar High School East Spencer, NC.
William was an avid Carolina Panthers Fan and loved spending time with his grandkids, great-grandkids, Masonic and Military families and his Metropolitan Baptist Church Family. He was a member of the church's Ironmen and Usher's Ministry and Military Ministry.
William was a retiree from the U.S. Army having served time in the Vietnam and Gulf War. His military organizations included, Triple Nickel, Buffalo Soldiers, Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ft. Lee Reunion Committee and Saturday Morning Breakfast Club.
Masonic Memberships: Pocahontas Lodge #7-Past Master, Keystone Chapter#4, Holy Royal Arch Masons-Past High Priest, King Cyrus Grand Chapter (H.R.A.M.) – Past Grand High Priest, Leonard Cox Council #6, Royal and Select Masters-Past Thrice Illustrious, St. Mark Commandery #3, Knight Temple-Past Eminent Commander, King Baldwin Grand Commandery (K.T.) -Past Eminent Grand Commander, Grand Encampment of Knights Templar United States of America & its Jurisdiction, PHA, Inc-International Honorary Past Grand Advisor, Knights of the York Cross of Honor, PHA, Petersburg Consistory #144- Past Commander in Chief, Petersburg Commanders of the Rite #144 United Supreme Council of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite for the 33 Degree of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, Prince Hall Affiliated-Grand Inspector Genewral-33rd Degree, Hilaal Temple #299 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order of the Noble Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA-Honorary Past Grand Patron, Star of Hope #164-Past Worth Patron, Heroines of Jericho Gilgal Grand Court- Past Worthy Grand Joshua, and International Grand Court Cyrene Crusaders, PHA-International Grand Royal Advisor Emeritus (awarded June 2019).
He is preceded in death by: father, Hubert Steele; mother, Mary Glover Steele; son, William Henry Steele, Jr.; brother, Hubert Steele, Jr.; father-in-law, Willie Graham, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Julia Kathrine Graham.
His glorious memories are cherished by: his devoted wife of 51 years, Annie V. Steele; sons, Roger Steele (Swansae) William Steele, III; daughter, Leslie Steele; grandchildren, Captain Julia Riddick (Corey); Te'Asia Steele, Taliyah Steele, and Jalen Steele; great-grandchildren, Cori Ann, and Julian, Lorenzo Riddick; sisters, Mary Lee Brown (Calvin) of Salisbury, NC, Julia Steele of Rockwell, NC, Patricia Trueblood (Marion) of Salisbury, NC, Hattie Steele and Amanda Miller, both of Salisbury, NC.
Our extended Military Family: Mr. and Mrs. Herman Delk, Mrs. Bennie R. Monroe, Rev. Claiborne Collins, Jr., Mr. Gregory Duncan, Mr. David Sharpe, and Mrs. Wilamena Wiley.
A very special thank you to Metropolitan Baptist Church, Pocahontas Lodge #7, Calvin and Patricia Jones, Rev. Leroy Evans, and all the many friends and family who supported Bill during his illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Petersburg, Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, Pastor, officiating. Private internment will be held in Salisbury, N.C. Please donate to the Metropolitan Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 23803 in lieu of flowers.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr, funeral director. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019