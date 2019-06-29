Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
WILLIAM HILL
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cawson Street Church of Christ
310 N. 3rd Avenue
Hopewell, VA
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Cawson Street Church of Christ,
310 N. 3rd Avenue
Hopewell, VA
WILLIAM HILL


1931 - 2019
WILLIAM HILL Obituary
Mr. William Hill Jr., departed this life on June 25, 2019, at his residence after a period of declining health. He was born on November 9, 1931, in McCormick County, SC. He was the eldest son of the late Mr. William Hill Sr. and Mrs. Lottie Mae Hill.

He grew up in Richmond, VA, and was a 1952 graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School. He accepted Christ, and was baptized and added to the Cawson Street Church of Christ, where he faithfully served as a deacon until his health failed.

William served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge. He also served in the Korean War and toured several other countries. After returning home, he began work at Phillip Morris Manufacturing Company, where he retired in 1993 after 33 years of dedicated employment.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers, Raymond Hill Sr. and Lonzo Hill.

William leaves to cherish his memory: his dedicated and loving wife of almost 52 years, June; two devoted daughters, Mona L. Hill of Prince George, VA, and Hope L. Clark (Samuel) of Petersburg; one brother, Charles E. Hill (Odean) of Lugoff, SC; four nieces, Janice R. Coleman (Gerald) of NC, Nicole C. Page (Jonathan) of Chesterfield, VA, Autumn W. Stowes of Prince George, VA, and Chardean M. Hill of Tampa, FL; three nephews, Raymond F. Hill Jr. of Oakland, CA, Thomas H. Reaves Jr. of Chesterfield, VA, and Nathan E. Hill of Tampa, FL; one son-in-law, Samuel L. Clark Jr.; seven sisters-in-law, Eva R. Reaves of Prince George, VA, Odean C. Hill of Lugoff, SC, Anita M. Hill of Chesterfield, VA, Gladys R. Files, Alice R. Rabb, Brenda R. Suber, Paulette R. Streat, Ronda Ryles and Kelly R. Kennedy (Reginald) of Baltimore, MD; one brother-in-law, Thomas H. Reaves Sr. of Prince George, VA; one aunt, Gladys H. Lewis of Masury, OH; a devoted church family; kind neighbors: the Henshew family, Hartsell famil, and Fletcher family; a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Cawson Street Church of Christ, 310 N. 3rd Avenue, Hopewell, VA, Pastor Michael Green, officiating. The interment to follow at Bermuda Memorial Park.

Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

The family will receive friends at 5506 Mica Drive, Hopewell, VA.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 29 to June 30, 2019
