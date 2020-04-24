|
Air Force Master Sergeant William Jennings "Bill" Cherry, 91, born in Tarboro, NC and a longtime resident of Colonial Heights passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. He was the son of the late John Thomas Cherry and Alice Mae Cherry. He was preceded in death by his precious wife of 61 years, Frances Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cherry. Bill was a 55-year member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights.
Bill served in the military (Navy then Air Force) during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from the Air Force in 1969 after 21 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he began a second career with the Virginia Employment Commission where he worked for 24 years. He was the Manager of the service office in Emporia at the time of his retirement in 1994. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post 284 in Colonial Heights and a member of the National Association of Military Retirees.
He is survived by his three children, Marvin Roy Cherry and wife Becky of New Bern, NC, Jennings Brian Cherry and wife Cindy of Yorktown, VA, and Cynthia Gwen Schardein and husband Brad of Glen Allen, VA; seven grandchildren, Brian and his wife Catherine, Matthew and his wife Molly, Adam, Lauren, Alli, Courtney, and Tyler; two great-grandchildren, Annabelle and William; and beloved sister, Barbara Jean Ketcham of Atlanta, GA.
Bill was a beloved husband, father and Papa and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
A private service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Rd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or the . Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020