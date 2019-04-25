|
William Junious Hinton, Jr. (fondly known as "Weeboy") entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 21st, at his home. He was born on May 10, 1939, to the late William Sr. and the late Nellie Hinton. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Hinton, Sr. and James Hinton; and sisters, Mildred Stringfield and Julia Lewis.
He leaves to cherish a loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Elma Hinton; three daughters, Deloris Bailey, (Earnest), Cynthia Hatch and Tabitha White (Victor); two sons, Kimball Hatch (Sheena) and William Hinton, III; one sister, Linda Brown (Raymond); one brother, Lacy Hinton, Sr. (Ruth); four aunts, Ruth Turner, Erlene Brown, Virginia Brown (Charles) and Frances Patterson (Warren); sisters-in-law, Evelyn Giles, Jane Lundy, Fannie Williams, Josephine Hinton, Katherine Hinton, Susie Harrison and Hazel Jackson; 16 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; an adopted daughter, Lisa Carter; devoted nephew, Marcellus Williams; devoted friends, William "Buck" Drew, Robert Turner, Tommie Simms and Horace Shaw.
Public viewing for Mr. Hinton will be Noon-5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25th, and 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26th, and the wake will be 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church, 438 Elm Street Waverly, VA, Bishop Tyrone Harper, Pastor. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, James I Gay, funeral director. www.peacefuneralhome.org
