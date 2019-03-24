|
|
|
Funeral services for Mr. William Key Sr., who entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2019, will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, VA; Rev. Dr, D.T. Brandon Sr. officiating.
Burial will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be from 10-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More