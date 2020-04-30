|
|
On Sunday, April 12, 2020, our hearts were saddened as God sent his heavenly angels for our love one, Mr. William Lamont Wilson, Sr. to accept his wings and join God in his kingdom.
Preceding William in death was his nephew, Monzell Wilson, Jr.; aunt, Patricia Wilson; maternal great grandmother, Annie Lee Williams; paternal grandparents, Ella Mae and William Jones, Sr.; great grandparents, Nellie Mae Jones and Miner Via Davis (Henry); and his great uncle, Walter Branch;
William Lamont Wilson affectionately known as "Smooch and SD Ghost" was born on June 10, 1983. He accepted Christ into his life at an early age. He received his education from Chesterfield and Petersburg Public Schools.
William loved life and his family. He was a loving and dedicated father, son, brother and uncle. He never met a stranger who that didn't love him. He was an all-around athlete, but his favorite sport was football and he was a huge Green Bay Packers fan.
William worked several jobs striving hard to provide for his family, which was his greatest priority. William decided to further his education and was enrolled at Bryant and Stratton College major in Business Administration.
Left to cherish his precious memories: his most precious gifts his two sons, William L. Wilson, Jr. and Tre'Shawn Wilson; mother Maxine Wilson (Jerry Carter); father, William Jones, Jr. (Jeanette Scott); sisters, devoted Latoya Wilson, Dominique Scott and Patrice Taylor; brothers, devoted Monzell Wilson, Sr., Jermaine Scott, Corey Scott and Cordell Hall; grandparents, Mary Wilson; aunts, Claudette Williams (Paul), Gail Mickens (Sonny), Tracy Vick, Audrey Jones, Gwendolyn Jones, Charita Tapper (Tapa) and Latisha Jones; uncles, Norman Allen (Paulette) and Clauddis Wilson, Jr.; god-mother, Priscilla Scott; god-father, Mitch Dennis; devoted cousins, Samuel "Spunk" Harris and Antwon Wilson, Sr.; fiancée, Joy Evans; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held from 3:00 P.M. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020