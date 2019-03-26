Mr. William Lee Key, Sr. "Beama," 73, of 4433 Cochise Trail, North Chesterfield, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Chippenham Medical Center. He was a native of Stony Creek, Virginia, and was born August 15, 1945, to the late James and Mary Winfield Key. At an early age, he joined the Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia.

He attended the Southside High School, Dinwiddie, Virginia. He was a retired employee of Phillip Morris International, Inc., after many years of service. "Beama" was a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating Key's Trucking Company and Keys Barber Shop, Richmond, Virginia. He was a proud and active member of the Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia. He was a Mason, Shriner, and passionate member of the Carson Hunting Club.

He was a kind and compassionate gentleman. He enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and spent many days traveling across the United States with his wife. His signature smile was warm and welcoming, He enjoyed debating and if you were around him, you got pulled in the debate. He never got into an argument, that he didn't win.

He will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, Nothing made him happier than being with his wife, his church family, and his friends, sitting at the head of the table during Sunday dinners at his mother in law house.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Key; and one sister, Magdline Pride.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, June Harvell Key of North Chesterfield; his children, William Key, Jr. (Bernetta) of McDonough, Georgia, Darryl Key of Richmond,VA, Kendrick Key (Jihan) of Fayetteville, NC; and their mother, Annette Squire of McDoaugh, Georgia; and a daughter, Hope Taylor of Greensboro, NC. He is also survived by his stepson, Marvin Harvell (Faye) of North Dinwiddie, Virginia; a sister, Edna Lee of Stony Creek, Virginia; a brother, Jerome Key (Edith) of Waverly, VA; a loving mother-in-law, Doris H. Westbrook of Carson, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Beverly Curley (Milton) of Dinwiddie, VA; six grandchildren, Dakota Dubose, Kenney Key, Micah Key, Audym Key, Marcus Waller, and Drakar Harvell; four great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them devoted, Al Macon, Clarence Harvell, and Barbara Graves.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Little Zion Baptist Church, Carson, Virginia, Rev. Dr. D.T. Brandon, Sr., eulogizing.

Burial will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S.Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019