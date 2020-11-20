Mr. William Lewis Sr., "Wayne," 71, of Dinwiddie, VA, born September 20, 1949, to the late John Lewis Sr. and Sylvia Fisher Lewis, transitioned into heaven on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He is proceeded in death by his first wife Edith Tucker Lewis.
He attended Dinwiddie School System and Job Corp. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan. He accepted Christ at an early age at the Olive Branch Baptist Church but attended Gravel Run occasionally with his children. His former employers were Brown and Roots and S.W. Funk until his declining health. His hobbies included cutting grass, watching reality television, riding, and hanging with The Hunnicut Crew.
He is survived by his loving and devoted children Sylvia Lewis, Wanda Wiggins (Franklin), Wilma Lewis-Marshall (Kevin), William Lewis Jr., Lakeisha Allen, Anthony Tucker, and Carol Wynn; twenty devoted grandchildren, Shondrell, Iesha, Kiesha, Tony, Sophia, Angeligue, Ronnell, Keosha, Marquel, John III, Amber, Collijah, Jessica, Keyona, Jovante, Collis III, Alexia, Alivia, Briana, and William III and ten great-grandchildren; a devoted and only brother, John Lewis Jr. (Daisy) and nephew, John Lewis, III; a special friend, Tammara Wilkins; devoted cousins, James Tucker and Denise Fisher; special and extended family, Collis Pride Jr., Kimberly and KaiAysha Jones, Latoya and Shamyiah Powell, Sharon Jordan, Hiram Rollins, Eugene Beasley, Clinton Coleman, Charlie Perry; and a host of cousins, friends, and family of the Lewis, Coleman, and Perry.
Special Thanks to Southside Regional Medical Center ICU Nurses, His dialysis nurse Velma Douglas, Dr.Sood, and Associates of Colonial Kidney Specialist and MCV Humlee Transplant Center.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Jones Family Cemetery, 24410 Williamson Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia. Rev. Terri Tucker Pride, officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us