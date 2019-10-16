Home

Smyrna Baptist Church
18971 Carson Road
Dinwiddie, VA 23841-2809
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Dinwiddie, VA
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Smyrna Baptist Church
18971 Carson Road
Dinwiddie, VA
WILLIAM LOUIS DRISKILL JR.

WILLIAM LOUIS DRISKILL JR. Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of William Louis Driskill, Jr. (Bill) announce his passing on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the age of 53. But, it is with great hope that we press on knowing that He is with his Lord in heaven, and we shall soon be. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death. Bill leaves behind his wife and best friend of 24 years, Terri R. Driskill; daughters, Ashley Perkinson (Brad), Madison Martin (Joshua); sons, Grayson Driskill and William Driskill III; grandsons, Jackson, Noah, Luke, and Micah Perkinson; parents, William and Margaret Driskill; sisters, Vicki Bridgeman (Dennis), Susan Parrish (Chuck); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marian and Robert Rowland; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law; many close friends including Jed and Buffy Davis and Sonia and Tony Stone, and his sweet little dog, Josey Wales (JoJo) who all will deeply miss him.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman who will be missed by the entire community. Wonderful memories of Bill's kind, compassionate and humorous nature are left to be cherished by his family and friends. Bill was a dedicated employee of Honeywell for 29 years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church, 18971 Carson Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841 with Rev. Robert Rowland, III and Rev. Aaron Bobo officiating. Burial service will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park in Prince George, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin Street, New Ulm, MN 56073. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
