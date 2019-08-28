|
SFC William "Bull" Martin Durham, U.S. Army Ret., 70, of Chesterfield passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Henry and Jose Mae Durham on September 15, 1948. He served in the 11th Armored Cavalry "Black Horse" in Vietnam where he met and married his wife. He later retired from Fort Lee and became a member of the Virginia Wheelin' Sportsmen.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kim Ha Durham; daughters, Lisa Durham Robertson (Stephen) and Bobbie Jo Durham (Ryan); sons, David William Durham (Amanda), Donny Lee Durham (Katelyn) and Daniel Henry Durham (Fanchon); grandchildren, Dominique (Jajuan), Lacedes (Adrian), Brittany, Kaytlin, Madison, Ryan, MaKaylan, Rachel, Tiffany (AJ), Megan, Zachary and Henry and five great-grandchildren, J'Vion, Kylie, Jaceyn, Remie and Zayden.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 11th Armored Cavalry Unit General Fund.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019