Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
WILLIAM M. VAUGHAN SR. Obituary
Our hearts are saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved William Mack Vaughan Sr. at age 94. Born September 30, 1924, to Willie and Katie (Wiggins) Vaughan, brother to Charlie, Clarence, John and Mittie and nephew to Lawrence, Mary, Suzie, Lottie and William. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Savin Funeral Home, 802 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Send condolences to Vaughan Family, 1305 N. 26th St., Philadelphia, PA 19121, 215-432-9050.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019
