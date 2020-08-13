Someone once said that the words that someone says about you may be forgotten but the deeds and the love that you sent their way will last forever. That being the case, Mr. Cosby, has done than his share - knowing how, and when to share that love and encouragement to educators, just when it was most needed.



Being an educator, Mr. Cosby provided me with invaluable words of wisdom on several occasions. Several years ago, Seven-Eleven offered grants and provided a reception for all the Grant Recipients at The Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA. He was so excited to be the recipient of a grant to support Zion's Summer Enrichment Program. During that hour and a half spent with Mr. Cosby, I was privileged to learn so much from a faithful and gifted servant of God.



I offer my condolences to his family - knowing that God has and will provide all that we need.

Belinda Piercy

Teacher