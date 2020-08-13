Mr. William McKinley Cosby, Jr. of Dupuy Road, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on August 10, 2020. He was born on February 18, 1930 to the late William M. Cosby and the late Alice Philpott Cosby.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Forest Cosby; one brother, Leon Cosby; three sisters, Cecil Cosby Smith, Evelyn Cosby Walton, and Annie Cosby Pettie.
William is survived by his son, Chauncey Lewis (LaVerne); one foster son, Nathan Blanding; one foster daughter, Brenda L. Cosby; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Tate Winston of Cleveland, OH, Dorothy Cosby Martin of O'Fallon, IL; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
After graduating from high school in Martinsville, VA, William joined the United States Army, where he trained at Fort Knox. He spent two years in Korea as he ran a one man PX at an air strip. From there he attended Virginia State College (University) where he met his wife, Irene. After graduating from Virginia State College (University) with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education, William began his professional career in education as a teacher at Lynchburg Public School in Petersburg, VA. He also taught at Henry Williams School in Petersburg for three years. He later obtained his M.Ed. Degree in School Administration and Supervision. He also studied at the following universities: Youngstown University, Youngstown, OH, and Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA.
William had an illustrious educational career. He served in many capacities: Assistant Principal at Virginia Avenue School for 10 years, the Assistant Principal at Walnut Hill School for three years, the Principal at David Anderson School for twelve years, Acting Superintendent of Petersburg Public Schools for a brief period and Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Petersburg Public School for three years. He retired in June 1989.
William was an active member of Zion Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, where he served on several ministries: member of the Trustee Board for 19 years, Chairman & Co-Chairman of Inside Committee, Chairman of Pew Upholstery Committee, installed donor plates on pews, Director of Summer Enrichment Program (one of original members). He also wrote letters and proposals for grants to support the Summer Enrichment Program which won National Education Association Award of the Red Wagon, assisted in the installation of a system for lowering the chandeliers in the sanctuary, former teller, spearheaded the purchase and delivery of tables and chairs for Bannister Fellowship Hall, donated the stone benches located in the church yard, Repast Committee-Group I Chairman, member Canvass Committee, donated a piano to primary grades, donated projector tables for transporting items, member of Heritage Committee, member of the personnel committee, member of the official board, and the Man of the Year Award (1998).
William was involved in several organizations: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Phi Delta Kappa Education Fraternity, Kappa Phi Kappa Education Fraternity, Life Member of the Virginia Congress of Parents and Teachers, President of Petersburg/Prince George Retired Teachers Association (2002-2006), former member of the American Association of Retired Teachers Robert E. Lee Council, Boy Scouts of America, Chairman of the Foster Grandparent Advisory Board (2005-Present), Virginia State University Alumni Association (National), Virginia State University Alumni Association (Local), Concerned Citizens of Ettrick Organization Volunteer Services, Central State Hospital, Men of Distinction, and a honorary member of the Tri-City Association of Educational Office Personnel.
William also earned many honors and awards over his lifetime which include the following: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity-Education Award (2006), Boss of the Year (1979), Tri City Association of Educational Professionals, nominated-Boss of the Year for State of Virginia by TCAEOP (1979), Anderson School P. T. A. Outstanding Service (10 years), Boss of the Year Award-Dinwiddie Charter Chapter, Business Women 1983, Letter of Appreciation, State Board of Education, Richmond, Virginia (1986), Certificate of Appreciation-Petersburg Public Schools (30 years of service), and Certificate of Appreciation-Dr. Willis B. McLeod, Former Superintendent of Schools, Friend of Human Ecology Plaque, Human Ecology Alumni Association, Virginia State University, Good Hope Baptist Church (Plaque, Generous Support September, 1997) Certificate of Commendation-Commonwealth of Virginia for Leadership in Virginia Reading Month Activities (December, 1984 Signed by Gov. Charles S. Robb and Linda Robb) Honorary Chairman, Certificate of Appreciation- Special Olympics Program of Virginia, Area 16 (signed by Edward M. Kennedy, Pres. of Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. Foundation, & Eunice Kennedy Shriver, President Special Olympics Inc., June 1981) Letter of Commendation from Senator Elmon T. Gray (November 1975), Star of Excellence Award-Served as Division United Way Representative (1994-1998 school years), Certificate - 100 Good Schools Project- Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society- Only 100 Good Schools were selected in the country, and Award for Distinguished Service in recognition of outstanding contributions to the welfare of children and youth - Virginia Congress of Parents and Youth (1986).
William was an active member of his community and a pioneer of his time as he had many other accomplishments for example he initiated and organized a Physical Education Program For Trainable Mentally Handicapped Children in the Tri-City Area at Virginia State College (University), he played a key role in the organization of Scout Troops for the mentally handicapped at David Anderson School (Boys Scouts, Girls Scouts & Cub Scouts), he was a volunteer reader for Petersburg and Chesterfield County Public Schools, he wrote school songs for Virginia Avenue and Henry Williams Schools, he conducted workshops in various areas when requested. He was an Annual Contributor to the Class of 1956 Scholarship Fund Virginia State University, he was a financial Supporter of The Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, and he participated in Dupuy Community Improvement Projects Chesterfield County, Virginia.
As we have read the many accolades and accomplishments of William M. Cosby, Jr., we can see he has lived a life of service, dedication, and has labored in the vineyard. His generous spirit will be missed by the many lives he has touched throughout his lifetime. He has made a difference with his dash.
Service of entombment will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
