Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
WILLIAM MILLARD PURDIE Obituary
William Millard 'Sonny" Purdie, 69, of Lexington went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
He was the son of Lillie Williams and the late Mitchell C. Purdie and the late George (Paw) Williams.
Mr. Purdie was born June 19, 1950 in Hopewell, Virginia. He was a graduate of Hopewell High School and retired from Safety Kleen Corp. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Elvis music.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Purdie; daughter, Angela Hanson (Eric) of Colonial Heights, VA; sons, Thomas Blevins (Allison) of Lexington, SC, Robert Purdie of Orlando, FL and Patrick Swartz-Purdie of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Erica Hanson of Colonial Heights, VA and Marley Blevins (Princess) of Lexington, SC; brother, Hughie Hoff (Edna) of Disputanta, VA; sisters, Bobbi Neill (Phil) of Chester, VA, Alice Wray of Chester, VA and Sharon Hoff of Hopewell, VA; sister-in-law, Sandra Davis of Atlanta, GA; uncles, Al Benjamin of Lexington, SC and Jerry Hudson (Jeanette) of Hopewell, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2pm-4pm, at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. We would like to give special thanks to the amazing staff at the Agape Hospice House for the excellent care provided.
Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
