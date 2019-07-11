Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
WILLIAM RICKS
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
4405 Prince George Drive
Prince George, VA
WILLIAM N. RICKS


1957 - 2019
WILLIAM N. RICKS Obituary
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, a soldier took flight and gained his wings. SFC (Ret.) William Nathan Ricks, born August 7, 1957, in Southampton County, VA, to the late William "Buck" and Louise Ricks.

He was raised in Newport News, VA, and attended the public school. In 1976, Nathan joined the United States Army, where he served his country with honor for 20 years. Upon his retirement from the Army, he and his wife Celeste settled in the Hopewell/Petersburg area. William went on to work for Walmart Distribution for 16 years as an area manager and six years with Boars Head as a distribution supervisor.

He rededicated his life to Christ and joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Prince George, VA. Nathan loved music, and because of that love of music, he joined the gospel group Russell Coleman and the Heavenly Aires that traveled all throughout Virginia and North Carolina singing God's praises.

Spending quality time with family and friends was one of his favorite past times. His nieces and nephews loved when Uncle Nathan came to town.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 39 years, Celeste Ricks; two sons, Robert Jefferson of Houston, TX and Dion Jefferson of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren, Marcus, Ryleigh, Alexis and Micah; one great-grandchild, Joy; a brother, Larry Ricks (Gail) Hampton, VA; two sisters, Patricia Ricks-Armstead (Steve) of Newport News, VA and Marcie Ricks, Hampton, VA; six sisters-in-law, Jeanette Bethea of Richmond, VA, Arlene Pile of New Brunswick, NJ, Adele White-Eutsey of Somerset, NJ, Marion Williams (George) of Houston, TX, Claire Alexander of Atlanta, GA and Gloria White Allen (Bill) of West Orange, NJ; three brothers-in-law, Herman White of Union, NJ, Albert White (Florence) and Vincent White (Queenie), both of Savannah, GA; five aunts, Louise Warren and Mattie Ricks, both of Waverly, VA, Odelle Ricks of Hampton, VA, Elizabeth Ricks of Sedley, VA and Alma Turner of Wakefield, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Drive, Prince George, VA, the Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019
