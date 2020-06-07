William "Billy" O. Rinker, 92, was born June 9, 1927, and passed away on February 2, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery.
A full obituary may be viewed at https://www.jtmorriss.com/obituaries/William-Rinker.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery.
A full obituary may be viewed at https://www.jtmorriss.com/obituaries/William-Rinker.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.