WILLIAM PATRICK ANDERSON III
William Patrick Anderson III, age 49, from Hopewell, Virginia, passed away March 17, 2020, peacefully in his home after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Anderson; his 2 daughters, Erin Anderson and Skylar Anderson; his mother, Betty McCutchan Amick; sister-in-law, Tonya (Drew) McKinney; nephews, Tate and Jase McKinney; brother-in-law, Steve Dunbar; aunts: Rachel (Stanley) Childs, Jane (Plato) Eliades, Pat (Jimmy) Faison, Joyce (Gerald) Stokes, Audrey Tipton; uncle, John (Paula) McCutchan Jr.; and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William P. Anderson Jr.; aunts, Nancy (Tom) Lanik and Lillian (Bob) Holden.
A visitation will be held from 11 am to 11:30 am on June 6, 2020, followed by a memorial at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3512 Virginia Street, Hopewell, Va, at 11:30 am. Officiating will be Pastor Ken Hendricks.

Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
JUN
6
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
