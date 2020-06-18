WILLIAM R. BISHOP JR.
William R. "Robbie" Bishop, Jr., age 57, of Dinwiddie Co., VA, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his love, Jackie Carper; stepdaughter, Cari Simmons (David) of Matoaca; stepson, Chuckie Carper; three grandchildren, Katie, Hunter and Maddie; two sisters, Brenda Mayton and Pat Goodwyn (Brian); two brothers, Ernest Bishop and Scott Bishop (Jenny), all of Dinwiddie and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Asbury Cemetery, Boydton Plank Road, McKenney, VA 23872. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at Scott & Jenny's house Wednesday afternoon from 6:00 to 8:00 pm., and also following the funeral on Thursday. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 18, 2020.
June 17, 2020
Brenda, we are so sorry about the loss of your brother. We will keep your family in our prayers. Joyce, Chip, Ronald, Kylee
Chip Johnson
Family
