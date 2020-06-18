William R. "Robbie" Bishop, Jr., age 57, of Dinwiddie Co., VA, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his love, Jackie Carper; stepdaughter, Cari Simmons (David) of Matoaca; stepson, Chuckie Carper; three grandchildren, Katie, Hunter and Maddie; two sisters, Brenda Mayton and Pat Goodwyn (Brian); two brothers, Ernest Bishop and Scott Bishop (Jenny), all of Dinwiddie and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Asbury Cemetery, Boydton Plank Road, McKenney, VA 23872. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at Scott & Jenny's house Wednesday afternoon from 6:00 to 8:00 pm., and also following the funeral on Thursday. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA.