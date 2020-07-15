1/1
WILLIAM R. GREGORY
1938 - 2020
Mr. William R. Gregory, age 82, of Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest and peace Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at his home. He was born June 1, 1938 in Mecklenburg County to the late Sam and Estelle Gregory. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Sam Gregory, Jr., Charlie Gregory and James Gregory.

He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Union Hill RZUA Church. After making his home in Prince George County, he joined First Baptist Church, Disputanta where he served as a Deacon and sang in the Male Chorus. He also enjoyed working with the youth yearly during Vacation Bible School.

He was employed for many years at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. Over the years, he also worked at Central State Hospital, Greyhound &Trailways Bus lines and Petersburg City Schools.

He loved to tinker in the yard and plant gardens in the summers. He could be found many days maintaining his lawn in the evenings. He also loved talking and laughing with people. Until his health declined, he faithfully visited and performed chores for sick and shut-in members of the community.

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Mrs. Ethel Gregory; two daughters, Beverly Bryant (Joe) of Prince George, VA and Stacie Gregory of Glen Allen, VA; two granddaughters, BreAndra and Latrice Stewart of Prince George, VA; three sisters, Mary Woods of Plainfield, NJ, Queen Young of Capitol Heights, MD and Gloria Harrison, LaCrosse, VA; two brothers, Ernest Gregory of Landover, MD and Joseph Gregory of Capitol Heights, MD; two brothers-in-law, Jacob Gregory, Jr, (Linda) and Thomas Gregory (Tonya); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. J. Alfred Reid, eulogist.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joan Merritt
Friend
July 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Brenda Gregory
Family
