WILLIAM RICHARD "RICK" HEITZENRATER


1953 - 2020
WILLIAM RICHARD "RICK" HEITZENRATER Obituary
William Richard Heitzenrater, 67, of Ford, Virginia joined God's Army on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Born January 11, 1953, he was the son of Barbara Tulowitzky and the late William Oscar Heitzenrater, and was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Arlene Heitzenrater. Rick retired from Florida Rock, now known as Vulcan Materials, as a Quality Assurance Manager after 30 years of dedicated service. Whether he was working in the yard or fishing, he enjoyed being outdoors.
He took flying lessons and learned to fly a Cessna. He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 47 years, Kristy Kaye Heitzenrater; mother, Barbara Arlene Heitzenrater; sister, Linda Marie Heitzenrater; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond's First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave, Richmond, VA 23220. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
