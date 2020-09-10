1/1
WILLIAM ROBERT EARL BELL JR.
1982 - 2020
Mr. William Robert Earl Bell, Jr., affectionately known as "Lil Will and Murk", departed his life on August 30, 2020. He was the son of Daniel Sr. and Jacqueline Bell born on October 7, 1982 in Baltimore, MD.

At the age of three Will moved to Virginia, and was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools. One of Will's favorite things to do was to buy and fix up cars. He loved spending time with his children and family, watching sports and laying back.

Will was a very loving, caring, kind-hearted, funny, loyal, outgoing and giving person. He was very outspoken and a bit stubborn but he was very much loved. You could always find a big bright smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Bell and his sister, Monita Bell.

Will leaves to mourn: his father, Daniel Sr.; two sons, Dashaun and William "Lil Will"; one daughter, Malaun; two sisters, Vondalitta, and Tonya (Melvin); three brothers, Dana, Sean (Vanessa), and Danny Boy (Tameka); four aunts, Kada (Frank), Charlene, Eveline, and Mildred; three uncles, Bill, Leroy (Mable), and Alvin (Shirley); his favorite cousins, Duanté and Kisha; special devoted friend, Ikesha Bailey; two best friends, Mario, James, and Junior; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include the entire Boot Mobb Squad and the Battlefield Park Family.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 9, 2020
Death takes the body, God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories while our heart keeps the love. Our FAITH let’s us know we will meet again ❤ Fly High Lil Cuz
Keeping my family lifted in prayer during our time of sorrow.
Kisha
Kisha Moore
Family
September 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tasha Whitaker
Classmate
September 4, 2020
Too much time has passed and I never got to thank you. We found out we were related back in 7th grade. From that moment you and Danny treated me like one of the boys/brothers. Knowing we were cousins gave me confidence, I'm forever grateful. From a protector to a friend you would give your shirt off your back to help. Thank you for the good memories. Love you Cousin. Sleep Well.
Russell Bates
Family
September 4, 2020
Love you uncle this is so unreal. Growing up I was attached to you at the hip! Loved when you came around! I hope there’s a reuniting for us when it’s my time to say goodbye to the world. I love you 5eva!
Malaiyah Jackson
Family
September 4, 2020
Wish u was still here bra you was always with me everytime we saw each other same vibe was like family gone to soon rip till we meet again bra love you
Terrance Thorne
Friend
