Mr. William Robert Earl Bell, Jr., affectionately known as "Lil Will and Murk", departed his life on August 30, 2020. He was the son of Daniel Sr. and Jacqueline Bell born on October 7, 1982 in Baltimore, MD.
At the age of three Will moved to Virginia, and was educated in the Petersburg Public Schools. One of Will's favorite things to do was to buy and fix up cars. He loved spending time with his children and family, watching sports and laying back.
Will was a very loving, caring, kind-hearted, funny, loyal, outgoing and giving person. He was very outspoken and a bit stubborn but he was very much loved. You could always find a big bright smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Bell and his sister, Monita Bell.
Will leaves to mourn: his father, Daniel Sr.; two sons, Dashaun and William "Lil Will"; one daughter, Malaun; two sisters, Vondalitta, and Tonya (Melvin); three brothers, Dana, Sean (Vanessa), and Danny Boy (Tameka); four aunts, Kada (Frank), Charlene, Eveline, and Mildred; three uncles, Bill, Leroy (Mable), and Alvin (Shirley); his favorite cousins, Duanté and Kisha; special devoted friend, Ikesha Bailey; two best friends, Mario, James, and Junior; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include the entire Boot Mobb Squad and the Battlefield Park Family.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
