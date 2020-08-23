William "Rocky" Runner Jr. 77, of Prince George, VA, died August 15, 2020. He was the son of the late William R. Runner, Sr. and Frances Cheely Runner. Born in Columbia, SC, his father was in the U.S. Army and the family lived in various cities in the U.S. and abroad. He ultimately settled in Hopewell, VA graduating from Hopewell High School in 1961. He went on to attend college at Bluefield University, Richard Bland Collage, and Old Dominion University.
Rocky began his career with the Virginia State Police where he became one of the first undercover narcotics agents in the Commonwealth. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and went on to a highly successful 30- year career with Dominion Resources. He served in upper level management for the Nuclear Division at the time of his retirement in 2003.
Rocky was an avid golfer and developed a love for the game as a young man. He spent as much time as possible on the course during his retirement years and took advantage of any opportunity to go on golf trips with his good friends from Jordan Point Country Club and Brookwood Golf Course. Rocky loved to travel and particularly enjoyed time spent in the mountains of Virginia. He was a member of the Virginia State police Association, the Elks Lodge of Suffolk, and Wilroy Baptist Church.
Rocky was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Glenda D. Runner; son William "Ros" Runner, III, his brother Kennedy L. Runner of Salem, KY, his favorite brother-in-law Timothy S. Dotson and his wife Donna, and several cousins. A Celebration of life will take place at 2:00 pm Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.