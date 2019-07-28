|
William S. White, "Bill," 98, of Petersburg, went to be with his Lord on July 17, 2019.
Born in Bremo Bluff, VA, to the late William H. and Betty A. White, he was the eldest of 8 children. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Victoria G. White; granddaughter, Angela White; siblings that have passed on, 2 infants, Louise Hatcher, Ruth Allen, Preston White and Lawrence White.
He is survived by his 2 children, Richard A. White (Lura) and daughter Lynda White; grandchildren, Richard S. White, Christopher White, Justin White and Tiffany White; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Ashby (William) of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a WWII vet and was ever so proud to have served in the army. He was also proud of the fact that he joined the CC Camps before joining the army, and helped to build Pocahontas State Park. He retired from Hercules in Hopewell after 37 years.
Bill was a member of Monumental Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was known for his beautiful blue eyes and his great smile. He was a simple man who just loved talking to all people. He so loved animals and his family. He greatly adored his granddaughter Tiffany, who has been a constant caregiver to him for the last 4 years.
The family would like to thank his aide, Brittany Mosier and the doctors and staff of the MICU/CCU at the McGuire VA hospital for their amazing support.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, July 29, at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, the Rev. Duane Guridy officiating. Interment following in Southlawn Memorial Park with military honors. Veterans are invited to attend.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 28 to July 29, 2019