Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM S. "BILL" WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM S. "BILL" WHITE Obituary
William S. White, "Bill," 98, of Petersburg, went to be with his Lord on July 17, 2019.

Born in Bremo Bluff, VA, to the late William H. and Betty A. White, he was the eldest of 8 children. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Victoria G. White; granddaughter, Angela White; siblings that have passed on, 2 infants, Louise Hatcher, Ruth Allen, Preston White and Lawrence White.

He is survived by his 2 children, Richard A. White (Lura) and daughter Lynda White; grandchildren, Richard S. White, Christopher White, Justin White and Tiffany White; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Ashby (William) of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was a WWII vet and was ever so proud to have served in the army. He was also proud of the fact that he joined the CC Camps before joining the army, and helped to build Pocahontas State Park. He retired from Hercules in Hopewell after 37 years.

Bill was a member of Monumental Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was known for his beautiful blue eyes and his great smile. He was a simple man who just loved talking to all people. He so loved animals and his family. He greatly adored his granddaughter Tiffany, who has been a constant caregiver to him for the last 4 years.

The family would like to thank his aide, Brittany Mosier and the doctors and staff of the MICU/CCU at the McGuire VA hospital for their amazing support.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, July 29, at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, the Rev. Duane Guridy officiating. Interment following in Southlawn Memorial Park with military honors. Veterans are invited to attend.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now