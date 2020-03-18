|
|
Our Heavenly Father whispered softly to our beloved, William Stanley Parker, to come and abide with Him on March 12, 2020, very shortly after midnight. He looked at his wife, Catherine, in the eyes as if to say, "I love you but I have to go… it's alright". Quietly and without a display of immense pain, he took the Master's Hand and followed, leaving this earthly world behind from his very own bedroom.
Stanley was born on December 15, 1955, to the late William Parker and Evelyn Flowers Parker. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Teaner Flowers Griffin (Willie) and Pearline Flowers Weaver (William, Jr.); a brother, Charles Freeman; an aunt, Alberta Parker Jefferson; an uncle, Garland Eugene Flowers; nephew, Wayne Weaver; and sisters-in-law, Diane Tucker Flowers and Carolyn Taylor Parker.
He grew up in Stony Creek, VA, and attended Sussex County Public Schools. At an early age, he received Jesus Christ into his heart and joined Little Bethel Baptist Church in Stony Creek, VA. After graduation from Sussex Central High School in 1974, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for 7 years in the areas of Logistics and Infantry Weapons, receiving National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Mast (2) and letter/certificate of Appreciation. In years past, he worked for Dahlgren U.S. Naval Warfare Center, contractors in the area and eventually became the founder and CEO of his own Bookkeeping/Tax business, PWP Services, LLC. He married his high school sweetheart on September 4, 1976, and they raised three beautiful and loving children. He also became "father" to many they took in as their own throughout the years.
He loved his wife and worked hard to take care of her and to honor her desires. They built a beautiful family of LOVE and shared it with everyone they encountered. His greatest commendable accomplishment in life was his way of caring for his children and grandchildren. They could almost get him to do anything. His face would light up whenever he spoke to and about them. They were all his pride and joy… his conversation pieces, his "babies."
Amidst all the challenges of life, his heart was drawn to God and he was licensed, ordained and became Co-Pastor of Higher Praise Christian Ministries in Locust Grove, VA. Pastor Stanley was so loved by his sheep and was one of the most down-to-earth ministers there was. He truly had a servant's heart which drew others to him. His smooth and defined persona showed in his always creased pants – dress pants and sweat pants, his extra words, and Christian with a sprinkle of "street" explanations. He could basically reach anyone. He was extremely intelligent and could discuss almost any subject. He was basically OCD-ish when it came to organization. Everything has its place and its order.
He is survived by his wife, Pastor Catherine T. Parker; one son, Marquis Parker (Traci) of Evanston, IL; two daughters, Monica White (Frankie) of King George, VA, and Melissa Scott (Ivan) of Greensboro, NC; and 1 adopted daughter, Heather Lewis of Spotsylvania, VA; 9 grandchildren, Thomas Parker, Kendal, Kaeli, and Kaleb White, Ivan, India, and Isaiah Scott, Chloe Blue, and Julian Lewis; two brothers, Stith Flowers, Sr. of Ettrick, VA, and Carlton Parker of Stony Creek, VA; three brothers-in-law, Herman Taylor, Linwood Taylor (Deidre), and Brevard Taylor (Debra), three sisters-in-law, Sharon Streat, Mollie Bonner, and Stella Taylor (Nathaniel); and four nephews, Bernard Flowers, Sr. (Cornell), Stith Flowers, Jr. (Stephanie), CaShawn Parker, and Shawn Freeman; four nieces, Cheryl Hines (John), Sharon Weaver-Choice (Kendrick), Carol Freeman, and Chavon Parker; nine great nieces and four great nephews; as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. He also considered Cheryl Stewart, the kids' unofficial godmother, his "best buddy".
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, 236 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA, followed by a military burial at the Taylor Family Cemetery, 2144 Pinetree Road, Yale, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020