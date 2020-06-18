William Stone Burton, 78, of Glen Allen, left us on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born in Richmond and raised in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late William Stone Burton Sr. M.D. and Dorothy Archer Burton. Bill graduated from the University of Richmond where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He earned his law degree from T.C. Williams School of Law. Bill joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation and for several years served in field offices in Indiana and California. Upon his return to Petersburg, Virginia, he practiced law in municipal government and in private practice. Later in life, Bill became a commercial real estate broker and small business owner. Bill dedicated the later years of his life to helping others struggling with substance abuse and drug addiction. He championed a number of support programs with organizations such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Oxford Houses of Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Garrison; children, Walter Scott Burton II., Mary Caroline Burton, Joel Christopher Burton (Tracey); grandchildren, Walter Scott Burton III., Virginia Christine Burton, Audrey Caroline Conner, and sister, Mary Lynn Hicks. A reception of remembrance will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 2-4 pm at The Reserve at the Highlands Pavilion, 8136 Highland Glen Drive, Chesterfield, VA 23838. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army or any substance abuse recovery organization of your choice.

