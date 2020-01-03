|
William T. (Buddy) Keener, Jr., 99, of Hopewell, Va. died peacefully at home while in the loving care of his long-time companion Hilda Thore on December 26, 2019. Born in Ashville, N.C. and a life-long Hopewell resident, Buddy was the son of the late William T. and Francis Robinson Keener, and the second of eight children. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jewell D. Keener. Buddy was a World War II Army veteran and received the Purple Heart as a result of injuries sustained during the Battle of the Bulge. His Division crossed the bridge at Remagen over the Rhine into Germany prior to its collapse. In addition to his wife, Buddy was preceded in death by brothers Wallace, Kenneth and sisters Beverly Doeg of Hopewell, and Carol Birkitt, of Glen Allen, Va. and Betty who died as an infant. He is survived by his brother John Keener of Boulder City, Nevada and sister, Elsie Kanak, of Richmond, Va., son Don (Liz), of Wenatchee, Wa. daughter Nancy Scherer (Jim),of Lutz, Florida, his long- time companion Hilda Thore, of Hopewell, five grandchildren Margaret, Rick, Robbie, D.J. ,Andy and two great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces and dearest friend Kay Bickings of Hopewell. A Memorial Service will be held at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church on January 21st. at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon held at the church by the ladies of the church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hilda who made it possible for our Dad to comfortably live in his home until the end. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Vivienne Wicks of Hospice and Crystal Edmonds who assisted in his care. A private graveside service will take place afterwards in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 1201 Blackstone Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020