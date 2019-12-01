|
|
Mr. William Thomas Swann was born in Chesterfield County, VA. He was the son of the late William "Honey" Briggs and the late Edith Swann Stith (Junius). He began bringing joy to the world and possibly pulling his first prank on May 2, 1943. William completed his formal education through Chesterfield and Petersburg Public Schools.
William began his working career at Try Me Grocery Store on Halifax Street, but ultimately served 36 years before retiring from Tarmac/Vulcan Materials Corp. in Richmond, VA. Upon retirement, William pursued his second love, lawns and landscaping. Everyone knew William had a green thumb, and he always kept a green yard with a well trimmed garden. This passion developed into quite the lawn care business, which he performed diligently until he was unable due to his health.
As a youth, William gave his life to Christ at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA where he was baptized and faithfully attended and tithed for many years. He enjoyed the 8:00 services, and especially the shouting preaching from his Pastor, Rev. "Mack" McLaughlin, especially when the Redskins played the Cowboys.
William was not an overly religious person, yet he knew the Lord. He was a very hard worker, who believed that a sermon lived was way better than any sermon spoken. 'May the work I've done, speak for me' best describes the life of William. By his daily actions, he worked diligently to provide for his family, and would do almost anything for anyone if asked. He instantly made his mark on everyone he met, whether through a prank, joke, nickname, or simply his smile.
William was called home to glory on Sunday, November 24, 2019 just before 3:00 pm from Mary Washington Hospital. He was predeceased by his younger sibling, John Stallworth, Jr.
William leaves behind to carry on his rich legacy, his sons, Jason Swann and Jerome Clark; granddaughter, Trinitie Clark, siblings, Phillip Swann (JoAnn), Patricia Williams (Johnny), Joan Weldon (Harry Wendell), and Gayle Stith-Stewart (Daniel Stewart); aunts, Rebecca Bell and Edna Swann-Stewart; aunts-in-law, Laura Swann and Marion Swann; uncle, Bernard "Snooky" Swann (Brenda); host of his beloved first cousins who were more like siblings than cousins, especially Judy Coleman; and several nephews and nieces, especially his "Banana Split". He also leaves behind his very special cousin and early childhood best friend, Charles Briggs; his lifelong best friend, Howard Crenshaw, and long-time neighbor and friend, Wayne Mason (Diane).
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019