William Owens Thrower known as "Pete" to his family and friends was born in Scotland Neck, North Carolina, on February 18, 1946. He was the devoted son to the late Katherine Thrower Batts and the late Moses Bishop.
William departed this life at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia, on January 31, 2020.
William received his formal education in the North Carolina Public Schools. After high school, William was drafted into the United States Army. As a mechanic in the Army, William worked on airplanes and large equipment. He also received training as a cook and a commendation as a Sharpshooter. During his military service, he traveled the world from Alabama to Germany. After his service in the military, William moved to Philadelphia where he met and fell in love with Rosa McFarland. They were together for over 50 years and when he passed away she was by his side holding his hand. At an early age, William developed a love of mechanics and worked as a mechanic for the City of Philadelphia until his retirement. He was a proud union member of District Council #33 AFL-CIO Philadelphia. After his retirement from the City of Philadelphia, William and Rosa moved to Rawlings, Virginia.
William will be remembered as a fun guy and an entertaining storyteller. William would do anything he could for his family and friends. His family was the most important thing in his world. He had a love for antique cars and trains. Over the years as a hobby, he enjoyed restoring antique cars.
William leaves to cherish memories of him: Rosa McFarland; two daughters, Lisa McFarland and Keisha Mobley-Garner; one son-in-law, Jacque Garner; two grandsons, Darin and Damien Santiago; two granddaughters, Jada Mobley, and Jurnee Garner; two aunts: Erma Krehely (James), and Veronica Leach McIntosh; a devoted cousin, Claude Smith; a dear friend that was considered a son, William Payne; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Thrower will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Lovely Zion Baptist Church, 28 Lovely Zion Road, Rawlings, VA. Burial will follow in the Harris Family Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- McKenney Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872. (804) 478-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020