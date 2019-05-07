|
|
Dr. William Vincent Payne, Sr., 93, of 21312 Sparta Drive, South Chesterfield, retired Professor and Industrial Arts Department Chair from Virginia State University, departed this life Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center, Midlothian, VA.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 151 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA, a funeral mass will follow at 12 noon.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 7, 2019