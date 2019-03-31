|
|
Mr. William W. Goode departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1942. He was employed at the Petersburg Golf Course on Johnson Road before becoming disabled.
Mr. Goode loved playing cards; if he didn't have anyone to play with, he would play by himself. He was known to keep you laughing. He was also a good companion and a good friend. He enjoyed lending a helping hand and assisting people. He always maintained a positive attitude.
Mr. Goode leaves to cherish his memories: a very close and devoted friend for over 40 years, Dorothy M. Adkins, who there for him through the good and bad times; one daughter, Monica Prosise; three grandchildren, James Patrick, Leslie Green and Gayle Blakes; two step-daughters, Beverly Adkins and Phyllis Adkins; three step-sons, Marvin Adkins, Sherman Adkins and Robert Adkins; one great grandson, Antonio Jones; four nephews, André, Antoine Adkins, Russell Adkins and Brian Adkins; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue., Petersburg, VA, with the Rev. Herbert Holly II as eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019