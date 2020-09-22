William Wesley Rose, 74, of N. Dinwiddie passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born August 29, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles Wesley and Ada Ruth Rose. As a United States Army Veteran, William faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War. During his 13 year military career, he taught petroleum operations at Fort Lee for 5 years and as a civilian, he continued teaching for two more years. He worked for the General Materiel and Petroleum Activity out of Pennsylvania, instructing the National Guard and Reserve units. From 1999 to 2011, he worked as an educator for Pamplin Historical Park, teaching many children about the Civil War, which was something that brought him great joy. Bill was also an accomplished musician, having played cello for the San Francisco Junior Symphony, as well as the San Jose Symphony. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Gloria Baker Rose; son, William Daniel Rose (USN Ret) and wife, Cora of Meridian, MS; four grandchildren, William Daniel Rose, Jr., Abigail Rose, Becca Nigro and husband, Anthony, Paul Bryant; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.