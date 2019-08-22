|
|
Mr. Willie Drew, Sr., 81, affectionately known as "Hustle," of 3221 Tavern Road, South Prince George, VA, departed this life on August 16, 2019, at Petersburg Health Care Center, Petersburg, VA.
He was born September 23, 1938, in Waverly, VA. He received his formal education through Sussex County Public Schools. Willie was employed with Seward luggage Company until the business closed. He later worked in the construction business until he retired in 2012.
Willie loved football, most of his Sunday afternoon were spent watching football and listening to the Temptations.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Reynolds Drew; daughter, Michelle Drew Winfield; son, Willie Drew, Jr.; and four siblings, Ruth Drew, Ida Drew, Louise Drew and James Drew.
Willie leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Kimberly Evans (Leroy) of Prince George, VA, and Ricardo Drew of Colorado Springs, CO; step-sons, Brian Reynolds and Jonathan Reynolds (Abbie); grandchildren, Terrance Drew, Kewana Drew, Kawana Drew, Tia Jones, Tanya Patterson and Laqulla Gates of Petersburg, VA, Rico Ford (Chellsia) of Newport News, VA, Dr. Nancy Hampton (Matthew) of Irvine, CA, Justice Evans of Harlem, NY, Braxton Evans of Prince George, VA, and Quentin Evans of Atlanta, GA; seventeen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Blanche Drew of Petersburg, VA; brothers, William Drew of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019