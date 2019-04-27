Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
WILLIE E. JONES


WILLIE E. JONES Obituary
Willie Elwood Jones, 74, of Petersburg, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 16, 1945 in Prince George, Virginia. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from Leete Tire and Auto Center.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Lynda Logan Jones; daughters, Michelle Hamm (Jeramy), Charlotte Retzloff (Shak Rasheed), Consuella Jones; granddaughters, Logan Carlson (Michael), Shania Jones, Emma Jones, Jessica Hamm; grandson, Trace Hamm; one great-granddaughter Katelynn Carlson; one great-grandson, Isaiah Jones; and two brothers, Learne Raines and Bill Jones.
Interment will be private.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
