Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church,
Hopewell,, VA
View Map
WILLIE EARL HARRIS SR.


1943 - 2019
WILLIE EARL HARRIS SR. Obituary
Our beloved Willie Earl Harris, Sr., 76, transitioned unexpectedly at his home in Hopewell, Va., on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Willie was born to the late David Harris and Lucille Royal on February 11, 1943. He received his formal education in Prince George, VA.

Willie Earl Harris, Sr, was united in holy matrimony to Bernice Hayes on May 29, 1965, in Hopewell, VA. Their union was blessed with four children.

Willie retired in 1993 after 28 years of service at Hercules Chemical located in Hopewell. He was noted for perfect attendance as well as never being late during his 28 years. He was an avid gardener, master cook, loved to work with his hands and ride his motorcycle.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, David Harris and Lucille Royal; brothers, David, Elwood, Joseph and James Harris; sisters, Mae Harris, Pattie Butts; and grandson, Willie Cromartie.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Bernice Harris of Hopewell; sons, Michael Harris (Gloria) of Waverly, Willie Harris, Jr, (Robin) of Richmond; daughters, Delores Parham (Alex) of Hopewell, and Pamela Gary (Wayne) of Disputanta; sisters, Lillie Jones of Surry, and Dorothy Stith (Walter); 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; aunt, Ellen Jones of Disputanta; three brothers-in-law, Wesley Butts, Bernard Brown (Lillie) and Melvin Hayes; two sisters-in-law, Mary Harris and Joyce Bell; host of nieces, nephews, the Pettaway family and a host of friends in Chesterfield.

Celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Hopewell, VA., pastor, Rev. William Roberts, officiating. Interment will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA., 23860. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Sr, funeral director. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
