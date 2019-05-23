|
Mr. Willie Edward Anderson of Waverly, VA, departed this life on Friday, May 17, 2019, at his residence 110 Johnson Avenue, Wakefield, VA. He was a graduate of Sussex Central High School. He was employed at United Fertilizer until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Lois Anderson.
Willie leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife of 22 years, Joice Anderson; three children, Joran, Sherelle (Jerrell) and Senawetta (Leroy), all of Surry, VA; three grandchildren, Khalil, Iyana and Leilani; one brother, James Anderson (Sandra) of Petersburg, VA; two sisters, Brenda Anderson (Herbert) of Waverly, VA, and Augustine Anderson of Wakefield, VA; two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law; one aunt, Ada Jimmison of Petersburg, VA; two uncles, Edward Anderson of Petersburg, VA, and John Walters (Joyce) of Chesterfield, VA; devoted nieces, Tiara Carson (Shawn); two devoted friends, Nelson Laine and Ms. Terry; a host of nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Zion Hill Holiness Church, 4424 Spring Branch Road, Waverly, VA, Elder Willie T. Williams, eulogist. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 110 E. Johnson Avenue, Wakefield, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019