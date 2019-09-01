|
William Eugene Massenburg, Sr., of Stony Creek, Virginia, entered eternal rest on August 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 2, 1951, to the late Willie Massenburg and Alice Taylor Massenburg of Stony Creek, Virginia, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, Jasper and Wilbur Massenburg; and two sisters, Doreatha Massenburg and Lillian Johnson. He graduated from the Petersburg Public School System.
Everyone who knew William knew that he was fun loving person that had never met a stranger. With an infectious smile and contagious laugh, he could easily win over anyone who crossed his path. At an early age he joined Hunting Quarter Baptist Church and later joined Galilee Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver and a United States Army Veteran. He leaves to cherish his memory six children, Corey M. Poarch (Renee), Troy D. Green, Kevin D. Ridley, Tameka Massenburg-Williams, William E. Massenburg, Jr. (Shanteka) and Savonya Boone; two sisters, Maggie Caple (Charlie) and Gracie Caple (Rev. J. Henry); and two brothers, Raymond Massenburg and James "Dick" Massenburg (Elizabeth); and one brother-in-law, Lucion Johnson. He also leaves three aunts, Maggie Meekins, Ruth Gilliam (Eddie) and Earline Johnson (Earl). William Massenburg had 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Out of all of William's family and friends none was more dedicated and devoted to him than his sister, Maggie.
"Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him." 2 Thessalonians.
Funeral services for William Massenburg, Sr, will be 12 noon, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, Pastor Ronnie Franklin officiating, and Minister Eugene Massenburg, Jr., eulogizing.
Burial will be at the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA. Public viewing will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel from 10-8 PM.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019