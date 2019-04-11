Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019

12:00 PM
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
WILLIE EVANS BOWMAN Obituary
Willie "Ferebee" Evans Bowman, 99, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born January 1, 1920, to the late Willie Jefferson and Lena Mustian Evans and was the widow of Frederick E. Bowman. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Lancaster, Jan Smithson (Steve), and Patricia Brown (Greg); grandchildren, Carrie Lancaster (Mitch), Gina Smithson (Frank), Stephen Smithson Jr., and Emily and Katie Brown; great-granddaughter, Eva Scott; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ferebee was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and the Dorcas Sunday School class. She was a faithful employee for People's Drug Store for 46 years. She loved to cook Sunday family dinners and to go on family vacations to the beach. She was a loving wife, mother, Mema, great-grandmother, and friend, and she will be missed by all of those who had the privilege of knowing her.
A funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Michael Murray and the Reverend Michael Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 203, Richmond, Virginia 23294 or to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
