Willie Holt, Sr., 85, of Prince George, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Mallory Holt.; mother, Rosa Lee Turner Holt; his loving wife of 59 years, Lula Louise Holt; and his son, Willie Holt, Jr. Willie gave 35 years of service to the Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was also a long time member of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his son, Wayne Holt and wife, Margie; daughter, Teresa Holt Knott and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Crystal, Tiffanie, Tracie, Kristy, Joshua, Hunter, and Hannah; brother, Earl Holt; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at the Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Ave. Hopewell, VA 23860. The Interment will follow immediately in Waverly Cemetery in Waverly, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to West Hopewell Presbyterian Church 2600 Wise St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.