1/1
WILLIE HOLT SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Holt, Sr., 85, of Prince George, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Mallory Holt.; mother, Rosa Lee Turner Holt; his loving wife of 59 years, Lula Louise Holt; and his son, Willie Holt, Jr. Willie gave 35 years of service to the Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company. He was also a long time member of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his son, Wayne Holt and wife, Margie; daughter, Teresa Holt Knott and husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Crystal, Tiffanie, Tracie, Kristy, Joshua, Hunter, and Hannah; brother, Earl Holt; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at the Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Ave. Hopewell, VA 23860. The Interment will follow immediately in Waverly Cemetery in Waverly, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to West Hopewell Presbyterian Church 2600 Wise St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Interment
Waverly Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tyrone Hare
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved