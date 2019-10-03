|
Mr. Willie Howard Bland, 80, of 6103 Duncan Road, Apt B., Dinwiddie, Virginia, departed this life Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 13, 1939, in Wilsons, Virginia, to the late Howard Bland, and Mattie Wright Bland Hardy. At an early age, he joined the Bloomfield Baptist Church, Wilsons, and was baptized by the late Rev. Dr. E.E. Hicks. There he served as an Usher and Trustee. He was a former employee of Brown and Williamson and was a retired employee of the Southside Virginia Training Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an avid fan of the Philadephia 76'rs, Brooklyn Dodgers, Washington Redskins, and the Washington Nationals. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Grace Gilliam Bland; and one brother, Murphy Hardy.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda A. Hudson of North Dinwiddie; goddaughter, Shaunta Davis of Fredericksburg; brothers, George Bland (Connie) of North Dinwiddie, James Bland (Geraline) of Ford; sister, Annette Williams (William) of Ravenswood, West Virginia, Jean Branch (Orlando) of Midlothian, Jeanette Parker (Donald) of Wilsons, McArthur Hardy (Gail) of Jacksonville, FL, Darlene Taylor (Timothy) of North Dinwiddie, and Bonita Hardy of North Dinwiddie; sister-in-law, Constance Hardy of Midlothian; brothers-in-law, Herbert Gilliam (Evelyn) of Ettrick, and James Gilliam of Ford; one aunt, Claudine Cox of Richmond; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mount Poole Baptist Church, 9515 Baltimore Road, Ford, VA, with the pastor, Rev. Kevin Graham, officiating and the Rev. Dr. Joseph B. Fields, Jr., eulogizing. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg chapel.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019