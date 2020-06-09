Deacon Willie Joseph Brown of South Chesterfield, VA, entered the peaceful garden of eternal life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Willie affectionately known as "Bill", was the son of the late Mary Mable and Harry Joseph Brown. Deacon Brown was a faithful pillar of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, where he held several roles to include Chairman of the Deacon Board, New Members Ministry, and Sheepfold Leader to name a few.
He was a Past Master of Pocahontas Lodge #7. Deacon Brown served in the United States Air Force where he received an Honorable Discharge after 4 years. He then started his career at Seward Luggage, Petersburg, VA, where he made history twice as he served as the 1st black president of the local union during which he was the 1st ever to win a legal case for the employees he represented. He retired after more than 45 years.
He then began employment as a delivery driver at Staples Automotive parts in Colonial Heights, VA, retiring after 12 years. He then found himself working for his daughter at Taylor's Enhanced Living, Inc. where his daughter retired him after 15 years so that he could finally get his well-deserved rest at age 89.
Deacon Brown was preceded in death by a son, Reginal Brown; and two sisters, Doretha Brown and Gladys Brown-Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 43 years, Willie Mae Brown; three sons, Ivan Brown of Baltimore, MD, Michael Todmann (Stephanie) of Winston Salem, NC and Joseph Daniels of Jarratt, VA; three daughters, Mashelle McElrath (Martin) and Denise Taylor (Isaiah) both of Chesterfield VA, and Dezarae Franklin (Raymond) of Dinwiddie VA; twelve grandsons, Damon Brown, Marcus Brown, Reginal Brown, Duran Brown, Shandell Briggs (Natalie), Terrell Threatt (Sheila), Dominick Daniels, Michael Todmann, Jr., Cyrus Pryor, Todmann Pryor, Ian Pryor (Shanya) and last but not least, Donte Threatt (Charita), and Deztin "DJ" Pryor (Shanieke) whom he raised as sons; eight granddaughters, Raven Daniels, Shea Daniels, Marrisa Todmann, Alaijah Pryor, Emarie Williams (Calvin), Wanda McElrath, Martina McElrath and Trivia McElrath;twenty-seven great grandsons and eighteen great granddaughters; one son-in-love, Pastor Lamont Hobbs (Chanel) of Chesterfield VA; one dearest cousin who is more like a sister, Betty Ransom of North Carolina; fourteen sisters-in-law, Bernice Wyche (James), Gladys Jones (Albert),Ella Charles (Michael),Imogene Simmons, Pamela Hunt, Karen Powell-Draper (Terry), Sonya Smith, Norma Jean Smith, Diane Robinson, Antoinette Baker (Dennis),Valarie Robinson, Debra Beck, Michelle Robinson-Brown and Mary Miller; twelve brothers-in-law, Darrell Powell, Terrecen Powell, Emmitt Robinson, Jr., Kenneth Robinson, Barry Robinson, Alvin Robinson, Calvin Robinson, Tommy Lee Williams, Robert Williams, James Williams, Johnathan Miller and Alonzo Miller; a host of nephews to include Willie J. "Butch" Williams; nieces including Carolyn Brown; as well as cousins, other relatives and friends to include, Deacon Charles Mason, Deacon Mary Nelson and Deacon Norman Cooley (Evelyn).
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
He was a Past Master of Pocahontas Lodge #7. Deacon Brown served in the United States Air Force where he received an Honorable Discharge after 4 years. He then started his career at Seward Luggage, Petersburg, VA, where he made history twice as he served as the 1st black president of the local union during which he was the 1st ever to win a legal case for the employees he represented. He retired after more than 45 years.
He then began employment as a delivery driver at Staples Automotive parts in Colonial Heights, VA, retiring after 12 years. He then found himself working for his daughter at Taylor's Enhanced Living, Inc. where his daughter retired him after 15 years so that he could finally get his well-deserved rest at age 89.
Deacon Brown was preceded in death by a son, Reginal Brown; and two sisters, Doretha Brown and Gladys Brown-Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 43 years, Willie Mae Brown; three sons, Ivan Brown of Baltimore, MD, Michael Todmann (Stephanie) of Winston Salem, NC and Joseph Daniels of Jarratt, VA; three daughters, Mashelle McElrath (Martin) and Denise Taylor (Isaiah) both of Chesterfield VA, and Dezarae Franklin (Raymond) of Dinwiddie VA; twelve grandsons, Damon Brown, Marcus Brown, Reginal Brown, Duran Brown, Shandell Briggs (Natalie), Terrell Threatt (Sheila), Dominick Daniels, Michael Todmann, Jr., Cyrus Pryor, Todmann Pryor, Ian Pryor (Shanya) and last but not least, Donte Threatt (Charita), and Deztin "DJ" Pryor (Shanieke) whom he raised as sons; eight granddaughters, Raven Daniels, Shea Daniels, Marrisa Todmann, Alaijah Pryor, Emarie Williams (Calvin), Wanda McElrath, Martina McElrath and Trivia McElrath;twenty-seven great grandsons and eighteen great granddaughters; one son-in-love, Pastor Lamont Hobbs (Chanel) of Chesterfield VA; one dearest cousin who is more like a sister, Betty Ransom of North Carolina; fourteen sisters-in-law, Bernice Wyche (James), Gladys Jones (Albert),Ella Charles (Michael),Imogene Simmons, Pamela Hunt, Karen Powell-Draper (Terry), Sonya Smith, Norma Jean Smith, Diane Robinson, Antoinette Baker (Dennis),Valarie Robinson, Debra Beck, Michelle Robinson-Brown and Mary Miller; twelve brothers-in-law, Darrell Powell, Terrecen Powell, Emmitt Robinson, Jr., Kenneth Robinson, Barry Robinson, Alvin Robinson, Calvin Robinson, Tommy Lee Williams, Robert Williams, James Williams, Johnathan Miller and Alonzo Miller; a host of nephews to include Willie J. "Butch" Williams; nieces including Carolyn Brown; as well as cousins, other relatives and friends to include, Deacon Charles Mason, Deacon Mary Nelson and Deacon Norman Cooley (Evelyn).
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.