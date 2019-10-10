Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
WILLIE GOODE
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
WILLIE L. GOODE


1942 - 2019
WILLIE L. GOODE Obituary
Mr. Willie L. Goode, 77, departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Petersburg Health Care Center. Willie was born on August 25, 1942, to the late Willie Goode and Bertha Peterson Goode.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Goode and Bertha Peterson Goode; and son, David Goode.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: three children, Eugene, Crystal and Anthony Goode; several grandchildren; two sisters, Elva Goode Washington (Lee) of Hampton, VA, and Emma "Pollie" Good Turner of Camden, NJ; one brother, Ocie Goode of Hampton, VA; devoted cousin, Pamela Ellis White; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
