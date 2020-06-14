Mr. Willie Lee Vaughan, 75, of 755 St. John St., Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 14, 2020.