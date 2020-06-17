WILLIE LEE VAUGHAN
1944 - 2020
Mr. Willie Lee Vaughan, born November 28, 1944, passed away on June 11, 2020, at the Southside Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Catherine Vaughan, his father Mr. Clarence Augusta Vaughan and five brothers Vincent Vaughan, Thomas Vaughan, William Vaughan, Robert Vaughan, and Clarence Albert Vaughan Sr. He spent a decade working at a Bakery in Petersburg, Virginia, before finishing more than twenty years working on the railroad.

Willie went to Mt. Poole Baptist Church on Sunday's faithfully until his health declined.

He leaves to cherish his wife of 53 years Betty Marie Vaughan, and three children Alice Vaughan (Telis), Jerome Vaughan, and Sharon Morgan (Keith). Survived by one sister, Katherine Vaughan of Petersburg, and two brothers, Alwyn Vaughan (Deborah) of Prince George, and Eugene Vaughan of Petersburg. His sisters-in-law include Mrs. Diane Street of Dinwiddie, Mrs. Leatha Winfield (devoted) of Chesterfield, Mrs. Carrie Bonner of Prince George, Mrs. Alice Parker (Charlie) of Norfolk, Mrs. Carolyn Vaughan of New Jersey and one brother-in-law Emmett Coleman (Chris) of Pittsburg, PA. His loving grandchildren include Jolisa (Jay) Malone (Darren) (devoted), Eric Bowman, Jeron Lee, Equasha (Quady) Smith, Sharniece (Boogirl) Vaughan (devoted), Telisha Shepherd, Derian (Ta) Vaughan (devoted), Sumayah (Maya) Shepherd and numerous great-grandchildren. Devoted nephew Mr. Clarence Street of Chesterfield, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m at Mount Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA 23850. The Rev. Dr. Earl Thompson, Sr. , officiating. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
JUN
18
Graveside service
07:00 PM
Mount Poole Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 16, 2020
Wishing many blessing to your family. Rest in heavenly peace.
Trasean Boatwright
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
William & Dorothy Walker
June 16, 2020
Rip my friend
James Gilliam
Friend
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Theodore and Annette BATTS
June 15, 2020
"May the Lord Bless and keep the
Family in perfect peace"
Johnnie Brown jr. Peabody High
School. Team Mates foot ball team
Johnnie Brown ir.
Friend
June 13, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your love one and my friend,you have my condolences.Pastor Earl @Thelma Thompson God Bless
Pastor Earl @Thelma Thompson
June 12, 2020
RIP Willie Lee from Clarissa Smith-Graham & Family!
Clarissa Smith
Family
